Punjab reports 438 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 10,471 in Punjab on Saturday after 438 more people were diagnosed with the infection, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported eight more fatalities, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 191.

The department also reported 4,131 recoveries while 41 people are in critical condition.

A total of 121,194 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has jumped to 27, 474 with 1,637 new cases reported during the last twenty-four hours.

7,756 patients have so far recovered from the virus while 19,100 patients are still going through the treatment process.

Thee death toll stands at 618 with 24 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. The overall number of tests conducted in the country was recorded at 2,79,251 on Saturday.

