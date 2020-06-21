Punjab reports 60 deaths, 1,523 new coronavirus cases

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Punjab recorded 1,523 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 65,739, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 60 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,407 in the province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 18,692, said the spokesperson.

A total of 416,836 tests have been conducted in the province.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 119 more people in the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,501.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,951 fresh cases were detected during this period, taking the national tally of the infected cases to 176,614.

4,951 new infections were detected when 28,855 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. A total of 10,716,42 tests have been conducted in the country. More than 150,224 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

67,353 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 65,739 in Punjab, 21,444 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,328 in Balochistan, 10,662 in Islamabad, 813 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,278 in Gilgit Baltistan.

