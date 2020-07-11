Punjab reports 730 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: 730 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) surfaced in Punjab in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections thus far reported in the province to 85,991.

According to the Punjab Health Department, 13 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the provincial death toll to 1,985.

More than 53,000 patients have recuperated from the highly contagious disease in the province.

581,231 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Around 44,429 individuals have been infected with Covid-19 in Lahore including 275 new cases in last 24 hrs, while 756 lives have been lost in the city.

6,739 people have been infected in Rawalpindi and 337 covid-related deaths have been reported in the city so far, said the spokesperson.

According to the district-wise breakdown of total cases in Punjab, there are 499 total cases in Attock, Bahawalnagar 450, Bahawalpur 1398, Bhakkar 308, Chakwal 271, Chiniot 278, DGK 1460, Faisalabad 5420 Gujranwala 3040 Gujrat 2424 Hafizabad 576 Jhang 349.

Jhelum has reported so far 439 cases, Kasur 632, Khanewal 296, Khushab 244, Layyah 353, Lodhran 323, MBD 330, Mianwali 407, Multan 5511, Muzaffargarh 932, Nankana 352, Narowal 257, Okara 325, Pakpattan 210, Rajanpur 209, RYK 1172, Sahiwal 676, Sargodha 1136, Sheikhupura 1125, Sialkot 2110, TTS 635 and Vehari 576.

