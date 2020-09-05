Punjab reports 74 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

LAHORE: Punjab has reported 74 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 97,118, ARY News reported.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, two more people have died from the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of people who died from the disease in the province has reached 2208.

More than 2,707,470 samples have been tested to diagnose the presence of COVID-19 thus far, according to a statement of the health department

The number of people recuperating from the infection in the province has passed 92,539.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 298,025.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), five more people succumbed to the deadly virus during this period, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,340.

As many as 282,553 patients have recovered from the coronavirus in the country with active cases going down to 9,123. 24,857 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, out of which 513 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 130,253 confirmed cases of the virus, Punjab 97,118, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 36,498, Balochistan 13,157, Islamabad 15,726, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,313 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,960.

