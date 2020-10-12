Punjab reports 77 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Monday reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 while a patients died by the disease in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached to 100,764 with addition of 77 new cases in last 24 hours.

Overall death toll by coronavirus in Punjab has now reached to 2,258, the spokesperson said.

The province has conducted 13,87,339 tests so far.

Overall 94,945 patients of COVID-19 have recovered to health in Punjab.

After a significant decrease in the coronavirus cases in Punjab, the number has again started increasing gradually.

A report compiled by Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department shows that as many as 670 cases of coronavirus were reported in the first 11 days of October.

Earlier in the months of August and September, 25 cases were being reported daily basis in the province but now the number has jumped to 60/per day in the first 11 days of the month of October.

On the other hand, 385 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the past 24 hours, taking the nationally tally of infections to 319,317.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 319,317 cases have been detected so far, including 140,294 in Sindh, 100,764 in Punjab, 38,348 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,525 in Balochistan, 17,331 in Islamabad, 3937 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3118 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

