Punjab reports 796 new coronavirus cases, 26 fatalities in last 24 hours

LAHORE: 796 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 71,987.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,629. Thus far, 21,009 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

796 fresh cases were detected after 8,084 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 461,154 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

According to district-wise details of infections, Lahore has thus far reported a total of 36,208, Nankana Sahib 279, Kasur 520, Shiekhupura 926, Rawalpindi 5,692, Jhelum 319, Attock 362, Chakwal 80, Gujranwala 2,512, Sialkot 1,863, Narowal 188, Gujrat 1,907, Hafizabad 490, Mandibahuddin 233, Multan 4,431, Khanewal 227, Vehari 359.

Whereas, Faisalabad recorded 4,702, Chiniot 229, Toba Tek Singh 460, Jhang 266, Rahim Yar Khan 926, Sargodha 715, Mianwali 304, Khushab 160, Bhakkar 156, Bahawalnagar 340, Bahawalpur 1,142, Lodhran 188, DG Khan 981, Muzaffargarh 737, Rajanpur 149, Layyah 272, Sahiwal 528, Okara 232, and Pakpattan 125.

Comments

comments