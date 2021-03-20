Punjab reports over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

LAHORE: At least 25 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Punjab, taking the death toll to 5,942 in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department, 2,033 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 195,087.

The spokesperson further said that 175,265 patients of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease so far in the province.

Read More: COVID-19 spreading fast in Punjab: Yasmin Rashid

Earlier on March 15, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the third wave of the novel coronavirus was spreading fast due to non-implementation of SOPs.

Speaking to the media, she had said that 300 people were tested for coronavirus in Lahore, Jhelum and other districts on an experimental basis and it was revealed that the variant of Covid-19 first discovered in the UK is spreading in the province.

The minister had said China’s Sinopharm is the safest vaccine. The vaccination of people above 60 years was ongoing, she had said and appealed to elderly people to get themselves registered for the vaccination by sending CNIC through SMS on 1166.

