LAHORE: Punjab daily statistics of COVID report 429 new infections on Tuesday rounding off numbers of the past 24 hours with 149 people infected in Lahore alone, ARY News reported.

Punjab’s provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid shared the numbers earlier today underlining new 41 deaths related to the infection.

Dr Rashid said Punjab is quarantining infected people with little to no symptoms at home while noting that infection numbers are hiking due to negligence in exercising Covid SOPs.

People are trying their best to get infected, said provincial health minister Dr Rashid rhetorically as she pointed out how the SOPs were being flouted by people.

She added that the government has laid 3,300 micro-lockdowns across Lahore city in order to curb the viral.

It is pertinent to note that continuing strict action over the violation of the COVID-19 SOPs in Lahore, the local administration sealed and fined today several hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and shops.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 33 hotels, cafes and restaurants were sealed after found violating the health-related SOPs. Two private schools, 21 marriage halls and 74 shopping malls were also sealed by the administration.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs98,000 was slapped over private transport and 21 vehicles were seized over violations.

Pakistan has recorded 89 deaths and 2,885 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

