Punjab reports six COVID-19 deaths, 232 new cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab on Wednesday announced 232 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province during last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Punajb Usman Buzdar in a statement today said that six more patients have died of COVID-19 in the province in last 24 hours.

Total number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached to 103,314 he stated.

Death toll by coronavirus in the province has reached to 2,242.

Overall 97,384 patients have recovered to health in the province, the chief minister said.

Punjab chief minister urged for compliance of precautionary measures to avoid infection in second wave of COVID-19.

He stressed the people to wear face mask while going out of home adding that October month has witnessed increase in the infection rate of novel coronavirus. Presently Punjab have 3688 active cases of coronavirus, he added.

Pakistan reported 14 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,759.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 825 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 330,200. Around 29,477 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are a total of 11,627 active cases of the coronavirus as 311,814 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 144,449 cases, followed by Punjab that has reported 103,314 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,189, Balochistan 15,859, Islamabad 19,300, Gilgit Baltistan 4,200 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,839

611 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On Tuesday evening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said Pakistan is currently experiencing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

