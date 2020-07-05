LAHORE: Punjab government on Sunday denied that it has announced any date for reopening schools in the province with School Education Minister Murad Raas saying that the academic activities would only resume if COVID-19 situation remains manageable by August 15, ARY NEWS reported.

The clarification regarding the opening of schools in the province from the minister came on his Twitter account. If the situation remains manageable, the schools will reopen from August 15, he said adding that important classes will commence initially.

FAKE NEWS: No date has been Announced for opening of Schools in Punjab. What I have said is that if the Conditions of COVID 19 are manageable, only then we will try to open by August 15, 20 under very strict SOPs. I will not endanger the lives of our Children or our Teachers. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 4, 2020



Divulging the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the classes, he said that only 20 students would be allowed to sit in a class at a time.

Murad Raas said that they could not allow educational institutes to resume academic activities from July 15.

The education minister also announced to meet female students of a private school who blamed their teachers for sexually harassing them. “We hope to receive written complaints from the female students in the harassment case,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that four educators have been terminated by a private school’s administration over alleged sexual harassment of female students by them on June 30.

The action was taken by the school administration after some female students exposed the real face of the educators on social media after being subjected to sexual harassment. The educators were also accused of touching body parts of the female students during classes, as well as sending indecent pictures and messages.

The students also protested in her posts regarding the inaction of the school administration for a long time despite registering complaints against the teachers.

Ms Nighat Ali, the director of the private school, said in a statement that the teachers have been terminated from their jobs over the complaints of the students besides initiating an inquiry against them.

