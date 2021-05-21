Punjab schools to reopen from May 24

LAHORE: In line with the directions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Punjab government has decided to reopen all the public and private schools in certain districts from 24th of May, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab School Education Department, all the public and private schools in 11 selected districts will resume in-person classes from Monday.

However, the educational institutions are allowed to call students on alternate days with 50 per cent attendance. The schools in the selected districts will open four days a week.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child,” the notification read.

Schools will be opened in the following districts from Monday:

Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that a decision about reopening of schools in other districts will be taken in the next meeting.

Earlier on May 14, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had said that all public and private schools in the province will remain closed till May 23, amid COVID-19 third wave.

In his tweet, Murad Raas had said that decision regarding the closure of schools had been made in light of the coronavirus spread situation.

