Punjab govt will shift 10,800 schools to solar energy   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to shift 10,800 government schools to solar energy in south Punjab, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar directed to complete the process by December this year adding that solar-based electricity will be provided to such far-flung areas where transmission lines were not available.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar directed the energy department to provide a feasibility report in this regard. The meeting further decided to shift universities to solar energy in phases.

people living in the remote areas of Rajanpur, Cholistan, Thal and DG Khan will be provided the facility of solar energy and the government would adopt the off-grid solution to provide electricity to such remote villages, read the statement.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that great potential of generating solar energy was available in Punjab and added that lightening of schools through solar panels is an important initiative of the government.

“The installation of solar panels will help ensure uninterrupted power supply to the schools,” he added.

