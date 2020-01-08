FAISALABAD: Punjab education department on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 27 schools in Faisalabad over not complying with the government’s decision to close down all schools till January 12, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the education department, initially, the schools were only issued show-cause notices and if they would not comply with the authorities’ directives then heavy fines will also be slapped on them.

On January 06, the private schools association has announced to defy the Punjab government’s decision to shut down all schools in the province till January 12 owing to the prolonged winter season.

According to sources, the private schools have announced to reopen the schools from Tuesday (tomorrow) in violation of the provincial government’s decision to extend the winter vacations.

Announcing the decision to extend the holidays on the micro-blogging website on Monday, the Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that due to extreme weather conditions, winter vacation has been extended till January 12th, 2020.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab will reopen on Monday, January 13th, 2020.”

This is the second time an extension is made in the winter vacations owing to the harsh winter season in the country especially in parts of the Punjab province along with extreme fog early in the day. The first extension was made on January 01, when the vacations were extended till January 05.

