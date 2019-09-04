Punjab govt to enhance security measures at public hospitals: Dr Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday said that the provincial government will enhance security measures at all public hospitals in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, Dr Yasmeen said that security of all government hospital will be monitored with CCTV cameras on regular basis.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, she said that trained security staff will be deputed at the entry and exit points of the hospitals. The minister said that complete security will be provided to the patients at the government hospitals.

On the occasion, SSP security Lahore Muhammad Naveed said that training will be provided to the security guards of government hospitals at police line Gujjar Singh.

Punjab secretary health, special secretaries Mian Shakeel and Mudassir Waheed Malik, SSP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed and others were present in the meeting.

