LAHORE: Punjab reported 30 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 570, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 1639 new coronavirus cases have emerged in Punjab, taking the total number of infections across the province to 29,484.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 7110 while a total of 252469 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

Of the new infections, 817 cases were detected in Lahore, 81 cases from Rawalpindi, 50 in Gujranwala, 46 cases reported from Jhelum, Sialkot sees 79 cases, Multan 96, Faisalabad and Sargodha reported 41 cases each.

Earlier today, as many as 18 members of a family tested positive for the coronavirus in Jhelum, said the deputy commissioner.

The DC said they sealed the Kala Gujjran street after a number of cases surfaced in a single family. The teams of the doctors are testing the residents in the affected street, said the DC.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged past 82,000 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and more than 1,700 virus-related deaths.

