Punjab sees 99% decline in new Covid cases, zero death in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab government’s efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus are bearing fruit as the province recorded a 99 per cent decline in new daily cases on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 95,447 with the addition of 56 new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

No more coronavirus-related death was reported during the previous 24 hours, he said, adding death toll from the disease in the province stands at 2,182 while more than 832,000 tests have been conducted across Punjab thus far.

The number of patients recuperating from the disease has surged to 88,698.

It is noteworthy that researchers recently found presence of novel coronavirus in 70 percent sewerage samples in Lahore. Chairman Institute of Microbiology, Prof. Dr Tahir Yaqub said that coronavirus found during stool testing by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

“The virus found in 70 to 80 percent samples of the disposal pumps in the city,” Dr Yaqub said. The samples were collected from all disposal pumps of the city, he further said.

“Coronavirus hot spots exist at most parts of Lahore,” Tahir Yaqub said.

