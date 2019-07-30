Punjab govt to shift all public hospitals to solar energy: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday said that the provincial government was making efforts to shift all public hospitals to solar energy, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, presiding over the 13th syndicate meeting held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Dr. Yasmin said that every possible facility will be provided at Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital.

On the occasion, the health minister was briefed about design and all other matters of new state of the art Mother and Child Healthcare Hospital. Installation of new tube-well in FJMU is also approved to ensure the supply of clean water.

Dr. Yasmin also announced to switch the university to solar energy. The minister further said that their government was inherited loans over Rs100 bn by the former corrupt rulers.

Read More: Punjab govt will shift 10,800 schools to solar energy

Earlier on July 2, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to shift 10,800 government schools to solar energy in south Punjab.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, CM Buzdar had directed to complete the process by December this year adding that solar-based electricity will be provided to such far-flung areas where transmission lines were not available.

