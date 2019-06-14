Punjab, Sindh to announce budget for fiscal year 2019-20 today

LAHORE/KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led Punjab government will announce its budget for the financial year 2019-20 in the provincial Assembly (today) Friday.

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Bakht Jawan will present the budget in the house.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab government, Shahbaz Gill, the provincial government has prepared its budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the provincial authorities will not follow the pattern of the former rulers who only showed off in their moves while making budget’s announcement. He slammed the past governments for investing public funds only on the projects for getting commissions and projection.

Meanwhile, the PPP-led Sindh government will also be presenting its budget for the financial year 2019-20 in the Sindh Assembly session today.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, will present the budget.

The pre-budget meeting of Sindh for next financial year will also be held on the same day at 11am at new Sindh Secretariat building in Karachi.

It is noteworthy that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 will be announced on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the Provincial Assembly.

