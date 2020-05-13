LAHORE: The deadly coronavirus is on the rise in Punjab that saw the highest single-day spike with 1,356 new cases of the infection, taking the provincial tally to 13,225, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said three more coronavirus positive patients died, bringing the number of people falling prey to the infection in the province to 214. 4,452 people have thus far recovered from the disease.

816 out of 1,356 new cases surfaced in the provincial capital, the department said.

After relaxation in the countrywide lockdown coronavirus-related deaths saw a spike as 143 people died in the first 18 days of Ramazan as compared to 68 fatalities reported in the first 42 days of the emergence of the infection in the country.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 34,336 with 31 deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

So far 13,225 cases have been registered in Punjab, 12,610 in Sindh, 5,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,158 in Balochistan, 759 in Islamabad, 475 in Gilgit Baltistan and 88 in Azad Kashmir. 737 patients died so far while 8,812 recovering from the disease.

