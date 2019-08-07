Punjab govt to develop ‘Soon Valley’ as a tourist site: chief secretary  

LAHORE: The Punjab government has prepared a master plan to develop Soon Valley as a tourist site, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that in the first phase, uplift schemes costing Rs200 million would be started in the area.

He said that uplift of social and industrial sectors and promotion of tourism were among priorities of the government. The chief secretary directed that in order to decrease ‘pressure’ on big cities, planning be done keeping in view future needs.

Read More: Pakistan offers best tourism attractions in world: PM Imran

He said that human development and social sectors had been ignored in the past but special attention was being paid to them now.

Khokhar said that capacity building of human resource and use of IT could improve performance of departments.

He also ordered the urban unit to prepare feasibility for developing Kotli Satian as a tourist spot in consultation with tourism department.

The official said that the government was taking measures to make special economic zones (SEZs) fully functional as early as possible.

He said that industrial growth plays a key role in national economy and keeping the wheel of industry moving would put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

Comments

comments