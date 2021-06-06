Punjab notifies resumption of sports activities as Covid-19 cases drop

LAHORE: With a considerable decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab government on Sunday allowed the resumption of sports activities in the province with strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the government has allowed the resumption of 30 non-contact sports activities from June 7 (Monday).

“Ban on 12 contact sports will remain in place,” reads the notification issued by the Punjab Sports Board.

The sports activities set to resume from tomorrow include Cricket, Gymnastics, Basketball, Volleyball, Athletics, Baseball, Table tennis, Badminton, Swimming, Snooker and other sports activities.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid today said that commercial activities in the province are barred after 8:00 pm as the COVID positivity ratio has witnessed a decline owing to strict restrictions.

Addressing a presser, the health minister said that the province reported 403 positive cases during the past 24 hours besides also reporting deaths of 49 people.

She urged the traders and shopkeepers to implement business hours announced by the government and said that strict SOPs would help in bringing down the COVID positivity ratio.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid while detailing ease in COVID restrictions said that parks have been reopened in the province, however, indoor marriages are yet to be allowed. “The restrictions are meant to benefit the public rather than the government,” she said.

