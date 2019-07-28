Punjab govt taking steps to encourage foreign investment: minister    

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information, Culture, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal says government was creating congenial and business friendly atmosphere for promotion of foreign investment in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, Mian Aslam said a special economic zone was being established in Lahore at four hundred acres of land with the cooperation of China at a cost of $500.

He said the project will create 30,000 jobs and augment commercial and trade activities in the province.

The provincial minister said, “Foreign investors are keen to invest their capital in Punjab due to splendid facilities and prudent economic policies of the government.”

Read More: Punjab govt introducing business-friendly policies: Jawan Bakhat

Earlier on April 9, Punjab Finance Minister Jawan Bakhat Hashim had said that Punjab government was introducing stables and conducive policies for the promotion of business and trade in the province.

Briefing a 29-member French business delegation, who had visited the chief minister’s office, Jawan Bakhat Hashim had said that the provincial government had already launched a new industrial policy, besides number of other steps for ease of doing business.

He had said that the promotion of agriculture and SME was the top priority of the Punjab government and added that they were providing soft loans, modern technology, agriculture inputs and machinery to the farmers for the development of the agriculture sector.

Comments

comments