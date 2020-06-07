Present govt sets best example of accountability, says Punjab info minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Sunday that the present government has set the best example of accountability by announcing action against the responsible persons involved in sugar crisis, ARY News reported.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in a statement that such examples of self-accountability were not witnessed in past which is set up by present government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for taking action against the culprits involved in sugar scandal.

The Punjab information minister congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan over the move and said that the matter is being sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe into Rs29 billion subsidy. He added that a government publicised a commission’s report for the first time in history.

Read: Govt to refer issue of subsidies on sugar crisis to NAB: Shahzad Akbar

He said that the government will move to the anti-corruption watchdog to investigation subsidies given in the previous 20-25 years which also include the one-year period of the PTI government.

Chohan further said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be given the responsibility to investigate the financial irregularities in the name of sales and income taxes, as well as benami transactions, whereas, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will probe into matters related to subsidies earned through fake exports.

Read: Govt orders registration of cases against beneficiaries named in sugar inquiry report

“The institutions will initiate actions and investigation within 90 days and the government will not allow the creation of cartel. The present government is also committed to increase capabilities and introduce reformations for the investigation institutions.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved action against those found responsible for sugar crisis in the country as per inquiry commission report. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar detailed that the government has decided to refer the issue of subsidy of Rs29 billion given to the sugar industry to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Comments

comments