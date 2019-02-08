Punjab to form reconciliation committees for dispute resolution

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on Friday decided to constitute Reconcialiation Committees under the Police Order for dispute resolution, ARY News reported.

The cabinet observed that the reconciliation committees will help to resolve disputes on public level.

The provincial cabinet while deliberating on 40-point agenda also approved the bill of alternate solution of disputes, in its meeting.

The cabinet also decided to extend the Safe City Project to big cities of the province. It decided to initiate the project according to priorities after case to case review.

Punjab cabinet also approved low-cost housing projects for Chishtian, Lodhran and Renala Khord cities under the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. Punjab Housing Department will implement these housing schemes.

The provincial cabinet rejected a proposal to hike water tax rates in Punjab. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that his government will protect the interests of cultivators at any cost.

The chief minister also welcomed new member of his cabinet Bao Mohammad Rizwan in the meeting.

Chief Minister Buzdar talking on detention of Abdul Aleem Khan by NAB, said Khan resigned from the cabinet showing high moral character. He hoped for justice to his former cabinet colleague.

