Punjab University donates Rs3 million in CM’s corona relief fund

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Thursday and donated Rs3 million in CM’s corona relief fund, ARY News

Vice-Chancellor handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lac to the Chief Minister’s fund for corona control from faculty and staff of the university.

Speaking on occasion, Chief Minister appreciated the selfless spirit of teachers and staff of Punjab University.

Earlier in the day, two more coronavirus patients lost their lives at the Mayo Hospital Lahore, bringing the death toll to 21 in the hospital thus so far.

According to Dr Asad Aslam, a 80-year-old male patient and 53 years old female patient were pronounced dead at the Mayo hospital. Both were suffering from coronavirus.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, as many as 94 inmates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in eight different jails of Punjab thus far.

