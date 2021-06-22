LAHORE: The security staff has seized 20 liquor bottles at Punjab University (PU) gate from a motorcyclist who allegedly told them to take the alcoholic beverage to the varsity’s hostel, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PU security staff seized a huge quantity of liquor allegedly from a motorcyclist who was taking the liquor bottles to the hostel by using the name of a student organisation’s president.

The security guards have stopped a motorcyclist on the varsity’s Gate Number 1 for having suspicion over bags that he was carrying with him.

After checking the bags, the guards caught the motorcyclist red-handed while he was carrying 20 liquor bottles with him. When questioned, the motorcyclist told the guards that he was taking the liquor bottles for a student organisation’s president.

Following the discovery, the varsity administration called the police and immediately the student for carrying out the action. Police registered a case against the student and motorcyclist.

The administration said in a statement that vehicles are not allowed the enter the varsity’s premises without undergoing a security inspection. The administration also appreciated the security staff members for seizing the liquor bottles.

