Punjab University issues schedule for semester exams

LAHORE: The University of Punjab administration Wednesday announced new schedule for semester examinations and online classes, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, the classes and exams of semesters 4, 6 and 8 will resume online from 24th May 2021.

The decision was taken in a meeting of deans chaired by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed.

The meeting also decided that 2nd semester of BS (Hons.), M.A/M.Sc, M.Phil and Ph.D will resume soon after first semester exams and would continue without any break.

Moreover, hostels for students of far-flung areas will be opened from 23rd May, 2021 in order to facilitate the students who are facing internet connectivity at their place.

Read More: KU to conduct semester exams, online classes as per schedule

It may be recalled that Punjab University is closed for in-person classes due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Amid the third wave of a novel coronavirus, Punjab University on May 4 had announced 20 percent fee reduction to the students.

Earlier, the Federal government notified a 20 percent fee concession for closed Islamabad education institutes for the month of April and onwards in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments