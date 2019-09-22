PU educator starts receiving ‘thesis fees’ from students

LAHORE: An educator of the Punjab University has been exposed over receiving additional fees from the students in the name of thesis, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A lecturer of the varsity, Ahsan Bilal, was found in illegal activity of receiving Rs12,000 each student in the name of thesis fees through his own website.

Following the reports, PU administration has directed the students to upload their thesis on the official website of the varsity in order to stop the illegal activity.

Some students registered complaints against the lecturer when he asked them to upload their thesis on his personal website besides demanding the submission of Rs12,000 in cash.

The affected students have also submitted applications to the PU’s vice-chancellor regarding the receiving of the ‘thesis fees’.

It may be noted here that Ahsan Bilal had previously earned Rs3,000 per student during the poster contests organised by the United Nation, whereas, he also created a website, ‘MyProjectFolio”, which is registered to his name.

At least 77 students from the PU’s Fine Arts have registered their complaints to the vice-chancellor, demanding an inquiry and strict action against the illegal move of the lecturer.

