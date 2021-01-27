Punjab CM to inaugurate typhoid vaccination campaign today

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will inaugurate typhoid vaccination campaign today which would be continued between February 1 and 15 across the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-typhoid vaccination drive will be run in 12 districts including Lahore during its phase, whereas, other 24 districts will be covered in the next phase.

On January 23, it was learnt that the Punjab government had decided to launch a special vaccination drive over the fear of an outbreak of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid.

Read: Punjab cabinet approved Sehat Insaf Cards for all families: minister

Sources told ARY News that the vaccine drive will be launched in the urban areas of 13 sensitive districts of Punjab including Islamabad to curb the spread of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid.

The duration of the vaccination campaign will be two weeks in specific districts which will be initiated from February 1 to 15 to administer anti-typhoid injections to the children aged between nine months to 15 years.

Earlier, the Sindh government had also witnessed a record reduction in typhoid cases after completing the immunisation drive against XDR typhoid.

Comments

comments