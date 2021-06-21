Punjab vaccination centres reopen after supply of COVID-19 vaccines

LAHORE: COVID-19 vaccination centres across Punjab reopen after the supply of COVID-19 vaccines from China, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore, the vaccination centres in the city are opened today, where the citizens will receive doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

The citizens willing to get the AstraZeneca vaccine have been asked to wait. “Upon availability, they will be informed,” the DC said.

It is to be noted that Punjab and Sindh were facing shortage of vaccines and the centres in Lahore and Karachi remained closed yesterday.

On Sunday, a special flight of PIA carrying 1.55 million doses of vaccine from China had landed at Islamabad airport.

The shipment of Sinovac corona vaccine arrived in Islamabad on board a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, the NCOC had stated.

Shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from China reaches Islamabad

The NCOC said that Pakistan has purchased the vaccine from China’s Sinovac and another two to three million doses of vaccine will reach Pakistan this week.

“China has been a time-tested friend and it is taking measures to ensure an uninterrupted vaccine supply to Pakistan,” the NCOC said.

The provinces and other federating units will be provided the vaccine according to their requirement, the NCOC stated.

All preparations are complete to supply vaccine to the provinces, the NCOC further said.

