Punjab vaccinates record 180,000 against COVID-19 in a day

LAHORE: Punjab has set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after 180,000 people received COVID jabs over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab, the process of vaccination has been geared up on the directions of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

As many as 180,000 people received COVID jabs on Sunday, setting a new record of most vaccinations in a day in Punjab. So far nearly four million people have received COVID jabs, since the start of the drive in the province.

The health department said that they will achieve the vaccination target set by the NCOC.

On Sunday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar had stated that so far seven million people have been vaccinated in the country, while the number of people getting registered for the vaccination is also increasing day by day.

He had said that so far 11.6 million people have registered themselves to receive COVID jabs.

