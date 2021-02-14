Punjab youth makes mini electric tractor to curb air pollution    

LAYYAH: In a bid to curb air pollution and planet-warming carbon emissions, a man created a mini electric tractor in Punjab, ARY News reported.

A resident of Layyah, Khalid, has indigenously designed a mini electric tractor using readily available materials. Talking exclusively to ARY News, Khalid said that the tractor has been made at a cost of just Rs40,000, adding that the vehicle can carry weight up to 80 kilograms.

Khalid claimed that he can build a better and bigger electric tractor if the government provides him facilities. It is pertinent to mention here that it works like an ordinary tractor and it runs on chargeable batteries.

He further said that the electric tractor can bring a revolution in the agriculture sector and urged the government to support him in making state-of-the-art electric tractors.

Last year in September, in what was being billed an unprecedented feat in the country’s aviation history, two brothers from Peshawar had built an ultralight helicopter.

Qazi Sajjad Ahmed and Qazi Tufail Ahmed, belonging to Landhi Arbab village at the outskirts of the provincial capital, had made the aircraft, which demonstrated its viability through a successful lift-off.

