Punjab’s civil, military leaders sit together to mull over COVID-19 situation    

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday chaired a meeting of the apex committee, attended by civil and military leaders from the province, where it was decided to implement coordinated and effective measures to overcome rising COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting, attended by Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan and other civil and military leaders, expressed their concern over the non-implementation of the SOPs during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex committee agreed to launch joint efforts for saving the lives of the public besides also having a consensus over implementing strict COVID-19 measures if the ongoing situation aggravates.

It was agreed that hospitals would be equipped with facilities aimed at dealing with the COVID-19 situation, further ensuring strict implementation of wearing masks in offices and public places.

It was further decided that the SOPs would be implemented while avoiding the shutdown of business activities. The apex committee meeting called for imposing strict restrictions in areas under micro or smart lockdown.

Speaking during the meeting, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that they have made isolation centres at the DHQs and Expo Centre Lahore functional.

A briefing on the COVID-19 situation during the meeting said the virus situation in Punjab has reached the levels where it was during June 2020. “We have added 2017 ventilators at the Punjab health facilities to deal with the rising cases,” the meeting was apprised.

