Punjab’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 715, cases jump to 38,903

LAHORE: Punjab reported 1813 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 38,903, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 32 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 715 in Punjab province.

Of the new cases, 1045 cases detected in Lahore.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 8,109 while a total of 290,074 tests have been conducted in the province (Punjab) so far, the department said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan now has passed 100,000 mark and currently stands at 103,671 after the detection of 4,728 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,067 with 65 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 38,108 cases have been detected in Sindh, 38,903 in Punjab, 13,487 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6,516 in Balochistan, 5,329 in Islamabad, 396 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 932 in Gilgit Baltistan.

So far 34,355 patients have recovered from virus in the country, while 67,249 are still fighting the deadly virus.

Pakistan carried out 22,650 tests to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the overall number of the tests in the country to 705,833.

