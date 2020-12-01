Punjab’s Covid-19 death toll tops 3,000 as 45 more die

LAHORE: The coronavirus claimed 45 more lives in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,036.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, 543 fresh infections emerged during this period, pushing the total number of cases thus far reported across the province to 119,578.

A total of 19,956,67 tests have been conducted in the province since the infection emerged in the country nine months ago.

The number of people recovering from the infection stands at 98,601.

It is noteworthy that Pakistan recorded a total of 2,458 fresh COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases has now jumped to 400,482 with the addition of new cases while the death toll has risen to 8,091.

