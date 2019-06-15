Sibtain Khan handed over to NAB on 10-day physical remand

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Sibtain Khan has been handed over to National Accountability Bureau on a 10-day physical remand.

As per details, the former minister was presented before the accountability judge on Saturday where he was given into the NAB’s custody for 10 days.

Earlier today, Sibtain Khan tendered his resignation from the post of provincial minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries after being arrested on Friday by the NAB in relation to corruption charges against him.

Khan sent his resignation to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The PTI leader was allegedly involved in handing out illegal tenders in his ministry.

Sibtain Khan belongs to the paternal contingency of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mianwali.

Khan previously held the provincial ministry for natural resources in 2007. He was previously a member of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) before joining PTI.

Comments

comments