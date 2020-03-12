Punjab’s ‘Kukrri mafia’ claims of rooting out govt unrealistic: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan while lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Thursday said ‘Kukrri mafia’ claims of rooting out government unrealistic, ARY News reported.

Chohan said PML-N leadership fled London after misleading masses of the country and own party leaders. “Aal-e-Sharif betrayed its own voters.”

The minister said the leaders of the PML-N are thinking to leave the party after getting disappointed.

On creation of South Punjab province, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is going to address grievances of the people living in southern parts of Punjab.

He said Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz used South Punjab province card just to get votes in the elections.

“PTI under leadership of PM Khan will accomplish this dream.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday had announced that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of the South Punjab province.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab.

