Punjab’s law minister directs to identify benami properties till Sept 30

LAHORE: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Thursday ordered all the commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the identification of the benami properties by September 30, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, Raja Basharat said this while presiding over a meeting of the provincial committee on benami transactions at the Civil Secretariat.

He said that special attention should be paid to the major cities where the disclosure of more unnamed properties was likely. The minister urged the concerned departments to utilize all the resources to make this campaign a success.

Minister for Revenue Malik Mohammad Anwar, Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar, Additional Chief Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmed, Senior Member Board of Revenue Shaukat Ali and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran directs all DCs, development authorities to identify benami properties

Earlier on August 23, in a major step against undeclared properties, Prime Minister Imran khan had directed all the deputy commissioners and development authorities in the country to identify benami properties in their respective areas within one month.

In a letter issued by the Prime Minister’s office, all the deputy commissioners in the country had been assigned the task to detect benami proprieties in their respective areas. They were directed to submit their reports within 30 days.

Comments

comments