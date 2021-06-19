All you need to know about most expensive purple Miyazaki mango

Usually, we have seen yellow or green mangoes, however, here comes one of the most expensive varieties of fruit which is purple in colour and is known as Miyazaki mango.

Found in Japan, the purple mango aka Miyazaki mango is one of the most famous fruits cultivated in Miyazaki city in Japan.

These mangoes are one of the most expensive mangoes in the world and were sold at over Rs 400,000 per kilogram in the international market last year.

What is Miyazaki Mango and its Price?

These mangoes are branded and sold as ‘Taiyo-no-Tomago’ or ‘Eggs of Sunshine’. It is not yellow or green in colour, it turns flaming red from purple when ripened and the shape looks like dinosaur’s eggs. As per reports, these mangoes are over 350g in weight and have a 15 percent or higher sugar content.

These mangoes were being cultivated in Miyazaki city in the year 1984. It is available only from April to August. Apart from having the most versatile flavour, mangoes have a lot of health benefits as well. It’s no gamer that this fruit is referred to as the ‘King of fruits’.

This rare fruit is the most expensive fruit sold in Japan. The price ranges from over Rs 15000 to Rs400,000 for a box of two mangoes. These mangoes are also cultivated in Thailand, the Philippines, and India.

Health Benefits of Miyazaki mango:

This type of mango is rich in antioxidants, filled with beta-carotene and folic acid, besides lowering the risk of cancer. The fruit is good for the eyes and skin and also helps in lowering cholesterol.

