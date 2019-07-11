LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the confidence that the expatriate Pakistanis in Britain will continue to play their role for protection of Pakistan’s interests.

He was addressing a ceremony of United Pashtun Society in London on Thursday.

Pashtuns are highly respectful and they are filled with patriotism, Qureshi said, adding that, “Since 1947 up till today, they have always supported Pakistan.”

With the cooperation of Pashtuns, Pakistan Army eliminated terrorism which is acknowledged by the world today, the minister highlighted.

The foreign minister said overseas Pakistanis are greatly contributing to the national economy by sending their remittances. He said the government will take every possible step for the welfare and facilitation of overseas Pakistanis.

Qureshi said the government is taking concrete steps to build a better and prosperous Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is in the United Kingdom (UK) on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan in commonwealth meeting.

Addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting in London on Wednesday, he pointed out that Pakistan is focusing its attention to regional peace and stability.

