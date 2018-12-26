Putin oversees successful test of hypersonic missile system

Web Analytics
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday oversaw the successful test of a new Russian hypersonic missile system called Avangard which can carry nuclear and conventional warheads, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.

Putin remotely observed the test, which took place in the Russian Far East, from a Russian defense ministry building in Moscow.

Putin announced an array of new weapons in March, including the Avangard, in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.

