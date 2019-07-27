Puzzling brain teaser: Spot bumble bee hidden in the petals

A company created a brain teaser for raising awareness of the importance of bees which challenges viewers to find out a tiny yellow and black bumble bee in eight seconds or less.

The brain teaser which left many people baffled was created by online retailer Swift Direct Blinds which pictures a number of different, colourful flowers – including sunflowers and daisies, Mirror.co.uk reported.

Bees are a vital part of the planet’s ecosystem as they pollinate about three-quarters of plants.

Swift Direct Blinds are thus hoping their brain teaser can help raise some awareness on the importance of bees.

Alan Read, the founder of environmental services AMES Group, explained: “Bees are considered the most important group of insects as far as pollination of plants is concerned.

“Pollinators have a huge impact on the crops produced by the agriculture industry throughout the world.

“Crops such as apple, alfalfa, berries, cantaloupes, broccoli, rapeseed oilseed, almonds, cotton, etc. are all bee-pollinated and were it not for bees production, such crops would be severely diminished.”

He continued: “30 per cent of cultivated crops and around 90 per cent of wild plants are pollinated by honeybees.”

David Roebuck, Managing Director at Swift Direct Blinds, added: “Brainteasers and optical illusions are always a hit around the office and to be able to tie in with such an important cause is great.

“The hidden bee has really stumped a lot of people!

“We hope it generates some fun and a talking point among people and raises some awareness at the same time.”

Let us know in the comment box if you manage to locate the bee.

