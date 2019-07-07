Qaiser invites Pakistani diaspora to benefit from business-friendly climate in country

MANCHESTER: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday invited overseas Pakistanis to benefit from the lucrative business opportunities in the country.

Addressing Pakistani community in Manchester on, Qaiser said the government was making all out efforts to steer the country out of economic crisis.

The speaker said that they should work together to come out of the challenges facing the nation. He said, “Pakistani expatriates are our precious asset and they are our ambassadors in foreign countries.”

Earlier on April 11, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said that the business-friendly policies, adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were bearing fruit.

Addressing second edition of the international textile exhibition in Lahore, Dr. Arif Alvi had said that foreign investment was increasing in Pakistan due to improved security situation in the country.

He had urged the business community to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and added that the government had developed special economic zones and introduced e-visa facility for different countries to encourage investors.

