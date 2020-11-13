Justice Qaiser Rasheed appointed acting PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan has been appointed as acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by Law and Justice Ministry, President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan as acting chief justice of the PHC. He will work on the post till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The position was lying vacant after the sad demisePeshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth who had died from COVID-19 on 12th of November.

Read More: PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth dies of coronavirus

A spokesperson from the Peshawar High Court had said Waqar Seth was hospitalized a week back with coronavirus-related complications. He had been undergoing treatment at Kulsoom International Hospital in Islamabad.

Funeral prayers of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth had been offered on Friday at Peshawar’s Karnal Sher Khan Stadium.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior judges had expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Justice Waqar Seth.

Comments

comments