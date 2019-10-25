Qaiser urges world parliaments to take notice of rights violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has urged the world parliaments to send their parliamentary delegations to Indian occupied Kashmir to see the blatant human rights violations there.

He was addressing a gathering outside the parliament house in Islamabad in connection with the Kashmir day being observed on Friday.

The speaker said he has also written letters to the parliaments across the world about the situation in occupied Kashmir. Asad Qaiser said Pakistan will go to any extent in support of their oppressed Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that the entire nation is united on the Kashmir issue. The National Assembly, Senate, the government and the opposition will become the voice of Kashmiri people and plead their case at different levels.

Asad Qaiser also hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the UN General Assembly saying he forcefully presented the case of Kashmiri people at the world body.

In his remarks, Chairman Kashmir Committee Fakhar Imam said the people of Pakistan will not refrain from any sacrifice for the cause of Kashmiri people. He said the future of Pakistan and Kashmir is interlinked.

