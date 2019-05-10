RAWALPINDI: Incoming Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting. They pledged to further improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

Matsuda acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

On April 11, Tajikistan Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo had paid a visit to Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters where he was called on by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

A press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that General Mirzo called on COAS General Bajwa at GHQ.

Mirzo and Bajwa exchanged views on matters relating to mutual interests and regional security.

During the meeting, the Army Chief said that Tajikistan is a brotherly country and bilateral cooperation would help to establish longstanding peace and stability in the region.

General Mirzo praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Army and its resolve to maintain peace across the region.

