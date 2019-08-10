COAS Bajwa visits families of martyred soldiers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid visits to the residences of martyred military personnel including Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Raashid Kareem Baig, Lt Col Waseem Hayat and Sepoy Ghulam Raza.

The Army Chief along with his wife met the families of the martyred soldiers to offer condolence, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

General Bajwa said, “Remembering our heroes is a source of motivation both for forces and the nation. Sacrificing life for the defence of motherland is highest sacrifice that one can make.”

COAS said, “We can never thank enough families of our shuhadas for their great sacrifice. It’s our duty to stay connected with them and we are lifetime responsible for their well being.”

Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig had embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion at Kharkamar area of North Waziristan on June 7. Pakistan Army soldier, Sepoy Ghulam Raza, had embraced martyrdom in the unprovoked firing of Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

