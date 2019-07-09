Qamar Zaman Kaira demands forensic audit of leaked video against judge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday demanded to conduct a forensic audit of the controversial video of accountability court’s judge Arshad Malik, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader said that judiciary should take notice and conduct a forensic test of the controversial video presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif.

Qamar Zaman criticised National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for banning the meetings of NA standing committees. He said that questions are raising over the impartiality of Speaker NA.

He called for the improvement in the progress of parliament and said that those who were talking about the supremacy of parliament are himself a threat to Lower House.

“Asif Zardari did foreign tours for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he concluded while referring to a question over foreign tours of Former President Asif Zardari.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser for canceling the meetings of NA standing committee.

The PPP leader while addressing a press conference termed the decision an attack on parliament. He demanded the NA speaker to withdraw the notification of banning all NA standing committee meetings.

It must be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give a verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

