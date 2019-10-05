Qandeel Baloch’s absconding brother arrested with help of Interpol

MULTAN: An absconding brother of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch has been arrested by Multan police with the help of Interpol, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Mohammad Arif, who was residing in Saudi Arabia, has been brought to Multan and handed over to the city’s Muzaffarabad police station.

A Multan court hearing the murder case of Baloch had declared him a fugitive over his continuous absence from the trial proceedings.

The police will likely present the suspect before the court and submit a separate charge-sheet detailing charges against him.

Earlier, on Sept 27, the court had awarded key accused Muhammad Wasim, another brother of the deceased, life imprisonment in the murder case.

Qandeel Baloch’s brother Wasim had strangled her to death in the so-called honor killing incident at their house on July 15, 2016.

Waseem stated he killed his sister as she “brought disgrace on the family”.

The deceased’s father, who was the complainant in the case, had filed an affidavit in the court, informing it that he has pardoned the accused and that he will have no objection to his son’s release on bail. However, the trial court had rejected the request.

