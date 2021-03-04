Qantas Airways has announced to operate ‘mystery flights’ to secret destinations in Australia in which passengers would not be told about where they are going to land.

In an interesting offer, Australian airlines, Qantas Airways started booking mystery flights on one of three Boeing aircraft to unknown destinations where passengers will not be aware of where they are going until the plane begins to land and an announcement is made.

The ‘Flight to nowhere’ will be operated between March and May from Brisbane, Melbourne, or Sydney. The passengers will be charged Australian dollars ($577) for economy class or 1,579 Australian dollars ($1,233) for business class tickets.

According to the airlines, only 120 passengers will be allowed on one-day trips. It added that the first time it offered “mystery flights” was back in the 1990s. The Australian flag-carrier had earlier launched a seven-hour flight to nowhere’ – it sold out in just 10 minutes.

The passengers will be flown back to the same airport after exploring the secret area where they have landed.

The mystery flights aim to support tourism operators in regional areas especially, who have been hit particularly hard by several waves of travel restrictions besides helping bring more of our people back to work, Qantas Group chief customer officer Stephanie Tully told CNN.

In its Twitter message, the airline announced, ‘Flight to nowhere?. Flight to somewhere?. Flight to who knows where? That’s next. We’re operating three mystery flights across Australia to combat the border blues. Seats go on sale on midday Thursday 4 March.’

Qantas has evolved the concept and will offer three dedicated Boeing 737 mystery flight experiences that will include not just the flight, but an entire day of activities in a mystery destination – so all passengers need to do is book and turn up at the airport. All destinations are outside major capital cities, a media statement read.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Australian government had announced the country’s international travel ban would be extended by three months to June 17.

